Luton Town receive 1,640 tickets for trip to Championship strugglers Reading

Luton Town have received an initial allocation of 1,640 seats for their Championship trip to Reading on Wednesday, April 19.

Supporters who have requested an Away Season Ticket can receive up to three tickets for this fixture, while Season Card holders / Executive Members holders can purchase three tickets per person until close of business on Thursday, although online booking will stay open until Sunday.

Members can purchase three tickets per Member on Monday, April 10, with all remaining tickets available on general sale from Tuesday, April 11 until 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.

Luton head to Reading later this month

Prices

Season Ticket Holder / Member rate

Adult: £22.00; Seniors (65+): £15.00; 18-24: £12.00; Under 18: £8.00; Under 13: £6.00.

General Admission Prices

Adult: £27.00; Seniors (65+): £18.00; 18-24: £15.00; Under 18: £11.00; Under 13: £9.