Luton Town reveal 'unique' third shirt in time for Brewers trip

Hatters to wear strip against Burton

Luton Town have announced a ‘unique’ third shirt which will be available for supporters to buy ahead of this weekend’s League One trip to Burton Albion.

The new design, available at shop.lutontown.co.uk and reflo.com, will be given its first outing by the Hatters’ players at the Pirelli Stadium, as a club statement said: “The shirt design is inspired by the leaves of the trees that the streets around Kenilworth Road are named after, and the new kit is green – in every sense! Our neighbouring Ivy, Beech, Ash and Oak Roads are all symbolised on a shirt that has been styled with a fresh, fashion-forward lens, as you can see from the images.

"Sustainable, like all our 2025/26 teamwear, the new third kit is designed using Reflo’s Reloop technology and is not only made from 100% recycled materials but also engineered to be fully recyclable at the end of its life. The design and tone has been developed in close collaboration with Luton Town Supporters’ Trust, and this shirt – the first time our outfield players have worn green – is truly a one-off.

"Furthermore, for every goal scored in the green during 2025/26, Reflo will plant a tree around our new stadium site, with our final days at Kenilworth Road contributing naturally to the environment we will all enjoy at Power Court for decades to come. As we look to the future with an annual cycle for away and third kits, the club is already preparing for 2026/27 and the reintroduction of a white kit that has always been part of the kit planning process.”

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet continued: “We are really pleased with all three kits produced for this season’s League One campaign. Reflo have designed a third shirt that is dedicated to Luton Town and our roots in Bury Park, and one that we hope supporters will enjoy wearing. We thank our Supporters Trust for their involvement in the kit designing process, and we are looking forward to seeing the team wear it for the first time on Saturday for our game against Burton Albion as we look to build on our positive start to the season.”

Luton Town Supporters’ Trust board member Helen Gatward stated: “We’re proud to support a kit that reflects the values of the club and the community it represents, and the commitment to sustainability for today and the future - not just for the football club but also for the environment. Featuring the connection to the streets around Kenilworth Road with Oak, Ivy, Beech and Ash leaf design features and the tree-planting initiative at Power Court show that this shirt is a symbol of progress. We see this as a really positive departure for the club for one season. A shirt that looks different and makes a difference!"

Meanwhile, Rory MacFadyen, co-founder and CMO of Reflo, added: “This is what progress looks like. A shirt that champions creativity, community and circularity. Every detail matters, from the hand-drawn pattern to the tree planted for every goal. We’re proud to stand alongside Luton in creating something that’s built to last and made to make a difference.”