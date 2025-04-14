Luton Town revealed as one of the Championship's highest spenders on agents fees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters shell out just under £2.5m

Luton were one of the highest spenders in the Championship when it came to intermediary and agents' fees after the FA announced figures for the period between February 2, 2024 and February 3, 2025 this afternoon.

With the Hatters having been relegated out of the Premier League in May, Town shelled out £2,424,713, which was only bettered by six other clubs in the second tier, although dwarfed by Leeds United, who spent a massive £18,836,447. Fellow top flight duo Burnley (£5,305,608) and Sheffield United (£4,442,940) also paid more, as did Hull City (£3,179,361), Norwich City (£2,635,111) and Middlesbrough (£2,507,136), with the Championship clubs forking out £63,201,447 in total.

Town had to update the contracts of former manager Rob Edwards, plus Alfie Doughty, Jayden Luker and Joe Johnson, also paying out to bring in Christ Makosso, Izzy Jones, Kal Naismith, Josh Bowler, Lasse Nordas, Liam Walsh, Mark McGuinness, Milli Alli, Reuell Walters, Shandon Baptiste, Thelo Aasgaard, Tom Krauß, Victor Moses and Erik Pieters during the 12 months.

Luton paid out agents fees to bring in duo Thelo Aasgaard and Milli Alli during the January transfer window - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

They also had to pay for Krauß’s loan to be cancelled, plus the international loan for Tom Holmes when he joined FCV Dender EH recently, also to cancel Andros Townsend's contract, with an amendment to Cauley Woodrow’s deal as well. Town also gave professional deals to Axel Piesold and Christian Chigozie, with new contracts for Benny Benagar, Jordan Iwhiwhu, Liam Coyne and Vladimir Paternoster. In total, Luton paid just under £500,000 more than the previous season when they spent £2,020,1046, which in turn was just under £1.5m more than 12 months beforehand, when they spent £630,953.