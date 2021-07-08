Luton Town rumours: Fresh twist in Hatters transfer saga, Fulham close in on international ace
Luton Town look set for a hectic few weeks, as they look to get some key transfer deals over the line before the new Championship campaign kicks off next month.
The Hatters have already landed a number of key targets, and manager Nathan Jones has played a key role in the recruitment. Opening up on his role in signing players, the Luton boss said: “I never had it in my playing career, but when you go and sign for a manager, I always signed for a manager that knew about me and had a clear way for where he saw me playing, that was it.
“But we take it to a different level here. They’re hand-picked so when I meet them they’re usually the number one choice.
So I say, ‘this is the work we do, this is where I see you playing, this is why I want you, this is what you’re going to bring, this is how we train, philosophy and everything.'
“'If you buy into that, then this is what could happen to you and why you should join.’ Without giving too much away, we’re very thorough, but we know exactly why.
“If I meet Cameron Jerome, I know exactly why I want Cameron Jerome and it’s for different reasons to why I want Elijah Adebayo, so they’re two different presentations, but with a lot of the same meat around the bones.
“What I do is that I go, 'I’m passionate about Luton Town I’m passionate about what Luton Town do, I’m passionate about what we do within our role at Luton Town,' and I just try and sell that. It’s a bit like a salesman really.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: