Luton Town rumours: Hatters dealt transfer blow as target heads elsewhere, Stoke City eye ex-Charlton goal-machine

Luton Town rumours
Luton Town look set for a busy summer ahead of next season, and are now able to sign new players following the opening of the summer transfer window.
Meanwhile, Kenilworth Road is preparing to welcome Hatters fans back next season, and Luton skipper Sonny Bradley has revealed his excitement at seeing fans back in the ground. He said: “I got a good feeling as soon as I came really – the players, staff, just everyone about really. I’ve enjoyed my time so much over the last six months, and I’m delighted to come back.
“[When I signed] on deadline day, it was a bit hectic, so it’s better to get it done on the first day rather than the last now. It gives me a bit of clarity and a bit of stability as well, so I’m just happy to get it done.
“At first it (playing in an empty stadium) was difficult because when you play pre-season, it is almost the same. There are a few bodies in the building, a bit of noise but you can hear the staff and it is a bit awkward at first.
“We soon got used to it, when you recognise and you realise that you are playing Championship football, there is a lot to play for and you soon get up for it. As a team we can’t complain too much because we have had a really good season without the fans.
“It is not nice, it’s not the same I’ll be honest. We’re hoping now that is the last of it and we can go back to normality.”
