Luton Town rumours: Hatters dealt transfer blow as target heads elsewhere, Stoke City eye ex-Charlton goal-machine

Meanwhile, Kenilworth Road is preparing to welcome Hatters fans back next season, and Luton skipper Sonny Bradley has revealed his excitement at seeing fans back in the ground. He said: “I got a good feeling as soon as I came really – the players, staff, just everyone about really. I’ve enjoyed my time so much over the last six months, and I’m delighted to come back.

“[When I signed] on deadline day, it was a bit hectic, so it’s better to get it done on the first day rather than the last now. It gives me a bit of clarity and a bit of stability as well, so I’m just happy to get it done.

“At first it (playing in an empty stadium) was difficult because when you play pre-season, it is almost the same. There are a few bodies in the building, a bit of noise but you can hear the staff and it is a bit awkward at first.

“We soon got used to it, when you recognise and you realise that you are playing Championship football, there is a lot to play for and you soon get up for it. As a team we can’t complain too much because we have had a really good season without the fans.

“It is not nice, it’s not the same I’ll be honest. We’re hoping now that is the last of it and we can go back to normality.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the build-up to summer transfer window and next season continues.

1. West Brom close in on Wagner Ex-Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner looks set for a return to the Championship, with reports suggesting he's closing in on becoming the new West Brom boss. His managerial role was a dismal spell with now relegated German side Schalke. (BBC Sport)

2. Preston linked with Denmark international Preston and Birmingham City have both been credited with an interest in Fenerbahce defender Mathias Jorgensen. The ex-Huddersfield Town man is in Denmark's squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament. (Birmingham Mail)

3. Johnstone to Watford rumours quashed Sources close to Watford have denied claims that the club are interested in signing West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. As things stand, West Ham look comfortable favourites to sign the 28-year-old. (Watford Observer)

4. Whites urged to consider ex-Swans star Leeds United have been urged by former player Carlton Palmer to make a move for Ghana international Andre Ayew, who has been released by Swansea. He also played for the likes of West Ham and Marseille earlier in his career. (Transfer Tavern)