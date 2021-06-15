Luton Town rumours: Hatters tipped to lose ex-Reading starlet, Bournemouth eye £12m winger

With a couple of months still to go until the 2021/22 campaign begins, Luton will continue to target players over the summer, as they look to hit the ground running and get next season off to a flyer, following a highly encouraging 2020/21 Championship campaign.

Meanwhile, following speculation linking defenders Peter Kioso and Gabriel Osho with moves away from Kenilworth Road, skipper Sonny Bradley backed the players to break into the team over the course of the pre-season, and said: “It was difficult for Gabe and Pete, as if they’d have stayed then, no disrespect to them, they wouldn’t have played as much as they would’ve liked.

“So, I think it was a very good decision for our younger players to go out there (on loan, last season) and gain some valuable experience.

“They’ve done very well and I’m sure they’ll be looking to come back fit in pre-season and show the manager what they’re about.

“If they’ve got good characters, which I know they have, if they have good attitudes and perform well, then there’s no reason why they can’t break into the squad and have an impact on the season.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window activity continues:

1. Pundit warns of target's wage demands Ex-Celtic man Frank McAvennie has warned that ex-Swansea City striker Andre Ayew's wage demands could prevent his former side signing the free agent striker. He netted 16 goals for the Swans in a strong 2020/21 campaign. (Football Insider)

2. Clarets want Worrall Burnley still haven't given up in their attempts to sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, according sources close to the club. The Clarets are keen to sign the £12m-rated ace, along with Stoke City defender Nathan Collins (Nottingham Post)

3. Pipa eyed by Portuguese title-winners Huddersfield Town midfielder Pipa has been linked with a move to Portuguese champions Sporting CP. He was previously on the books at Espanyol, and has been capped six times at U21 level for Spain. (Football League World)

4. Blues aim to keep Halilovic Birmingham City are working behind the scenes to tie down Alen Halilovic to a new deal, as his short-term contract at the club draws to a close. The 24-year-old has previously been on the books for top sides such as Barcelona and AC Milan. (Birmingham Mail)