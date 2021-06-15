Luton Town rumours: Hatters tipped to lose ex-Reading starlet, Bournemouth eye £12m winger
Luton Town have made a solid start to summer transfer window, with new signings Fred Onyedinma and Reece Burke adding some further quality to the Hatters squad.
With a couple of months still to go until the 2021/22 campaign begins, Luton will continue to target players over the summer, as they look to hit the ground running and get next season off to a flyer, following a highly encouraging 2020/21 Championship campaign.
Meanwhile, following speculation linking defenders Peter Kioso and Gabriel Osho with moves away from Kenilworth Road, skipper Sonny Bradley backed the players to break into the team over the course of the pre-season, and said: “It was difficult for Gabe and Pete, as if they’d have stayed then, no disrespect to them, they wouldn’t have played as much as they would’ve liked.
“So, I think it was a very good decision for our younger players to go out there (on loan, last season) and gain some valuable experience.
“They’ve done very well and I’m sure they’ll be looking to come back fit in pre-season and show the manager what they’re about.
“If they’ve got good characters, which I know they have, if they have good attitudes and perform well, then there’s no reason why they can’t break into the squad and have an impact on the season.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window activity continues: