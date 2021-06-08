Luton Town sensation could join divisional rivals, Cardiff City eye ex-Crystal Palace striker

The Hatters enjoyed an excellent 2020/21 season, and will be looking to push on with the addition of some extra quality when the next campaign gets underway in August.

Meanwhile, Luton's new signing Fred Onyedinma has been discussing his career so far, and said: “When I was at Millwall we were in the Championship, so I’m a bit older now and more of a key member of the team with Wycombe.

“What I’ve learned is that with every game you have to go in as hard as you can and work as hard as you can. You can take it seriously, but remember to enjoy the football.

“Because, what I realised is in the Championship, or even other leagues, when you’re tense you don’t play your best football, or when you’re worrying about what’s going to happen, or if we lose, you just have to go out there and play your game.

“We’ve been doing that since we were kids, that’s what I’ve realised and by doing that you express yourself more and you’ll show you’re a better player.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Race heats up for Boro defender Leeds United, Wolves and Burnley have all been credited with an interest in Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry. He was rumoured to be valued at around £25m by Boro last summer, amid intense interest from a number of sides. (Football League World)

2. Carroll set to leave QPR QPR midfielder Tom Carroll is set to leave the club, after failing to agree a new contract. The 29-year-old signed a one-year-deal last summer, but is said to be unhappy with the terms offered by the Hoops to keep him at the club. (West London Sport)

3. Posh join Campbell race Peterborough United, Millwall and Fulham are the latest sides to be linked with a move for Motherwell star Alan Campbell. The ex-Scotland U21 international is expected to leave his club in pursuit of a new challenge this summer. (Football Insider)

4. Tigers snap up Moncur Hull City have completed the signing of midfielder George Moncur, following his release from Luton Town. The 27-year-old made 20 appearances for the Hatters last season, playing an important role in their push for a 12th place finish. (Club website)