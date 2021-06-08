Luton Town sensation could join divisional rivals, Cardiff City eye ex-Crystal Palace striker
Luton Town are set for a hectic few months over the summer, as they look to bolster their squad when the transfer window opens as well as keeping hold of a number of their key players.
The Hatters enjoyed an excellent 2020/21 season, and will be looking to push on with the addition of some extra quality when the next campaign gets underway in August.
Meanwhile, Luton's new signing Fred Onyedinma has been discussing his career so far, and said: “When I was at Millwall we were in the Championship, so I’m a bit older now and more of a key member of the team with Wycombe.
“What I’ve learned is that with every game you have to go in as hard as you can and work as hard as you can. You can take it seriously, but remember to enjoy the football.
“Because, what I realised is in the Championship, or even other leagues, when you’re tense you don’t play your best football, or when you’re worrying about what’s going to happen, or if we lose, you just have to go out there and play your game.
“We’ve been doing that since we were kids, that’s what I’ve realised and by doing that you express yourself more and you’ll show you’re a better player.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: