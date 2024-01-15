Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town have confirmed they will be installing safe standing sections at Kenilworth Road in the coming weeks.

With Premier League and Championship clubs having been allowed to do so since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, it is in operation at a number of grounds already, including Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Spurs, Wolves and Brentford. The Hatters will begin the process with the away section in the Oak Road stand, as they aim to have it in the home ends by the Manchester United match next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter was sent out to season card holders in that part of the ground recently which said: “In our quest to make Kenilworth Road more accessible, comfortable and accommodating prior to our move to Power Court, we are continuing to make further enhancements to the area of the stadium associated with your Season Card membership. We have pleasure in advising you that we shall be installing licensed safe standing into the Oak Road stand, beginning with the away section this month.

Luton Town are putting safe seating into the Oak Road End

“This will not only increase the capacity, enabling more fans to watch Premier League action at Kenilworth Road, but also allow spectators to stand, or sit if they wish, in more comfort and, we feel, will further add to the fantastic atmosphere Kenilworth Road delivers. Our previous consultation with supporters on the subject of safe standing resulted in such positive feedback that as soon as licensed standing became legitimised by government it immediately became a desire to implement this at the earliest opportunity.

"Safety authorities are also now strongly encouraging clubs in this direction which has been backed up further this season by those fans who have utilised safe standing at many away games, including at Manchester United, Chelsea and Brentford. We hope that by incorporating safe standing into the Oak Road end will enhance your matchday experience, and it is envisaged that these works will begin after the match against Bolton Wanderers.

"Progress will depend on factors including cup ties and television fixture selections as we phase the installation between a few games. It will be necessary to start work in the away blocks initially and we are targeting to have the first section of safe standing installed in the home end for you by the Manchester United match in February.

Advertisement

Advertisement