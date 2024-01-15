Luton Town set to install safe standing sections at Kenilworth Road
Luton Town have confirmed they will be installing safe standing sections at Kenilworth Road in the coming weeks.
With Premier League and Championship clubs having been allowed to do so since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, it is in operation at a number of grounds already, including Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Spurs, Wolves and Brentford. The Hatters will begin the process with the away section in the Oak Road stand, as they aim to have it in the home ends by the Manchester United match next month.
A letter was sent out to season card holders in that part of the ground recently which said: “In our quest to make Kenilworth Road more accessible, comfortable and accommodating prior to our move to Power Court, we are continuing to make further enhancements to the area of the stadium associated with your Season Card membership. We have pleasure in advising you that we shall be installing licensed safe standing into the Oak Road stand, beginning with the away section this month.
“This will not only increase the capacity, enabling more fans to watch Premier League action at Kenilworth Road, but also allow spectators to stand, or sit if they wish, in more comfort and, we feel, will further add to the fantastic atmosphere Kenilworth Road delivers. Our previous consultation with supporters on the subject of safe standing resulted in such positive feedback that as soon as licensed standing became legitimised by government it immediately became a desire to implement this at the earliest opportunity.
"Safety authorities are also now strongly encouraging clubs in this direction which has been backed up further this season by those fans who have utilised safe standing at many away games, including at Manchester United, Chelsea and Brentford. We hope that by incorporating safe standing into the Oak Road end will enhance your matchday experience, and it is envisaged that these works will begin after the match against Bolton Wanderers.
"Progress will depend on factors including cup ties and television fixture selections as we phase the installation between a few games. It will be necessary to start work in the away blocks initially and we are targeting to have the first section of safe standing installed in the home end for you by the Manchester United match in February.
“Once the new standing seats have been installed in the home end, each seat and barrier will be allocated allowing the club to operate an increased capacity meaning we will no longer have unreserved seating in these blocks. The ticket office staff will be in touch in due course regarding any changes/allocation of seating and you can rest assured that we will keep you informed in due course as to the next steps and progress of the development.”