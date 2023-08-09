Luton Town have sealed a shock deal for former Everton and Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley.

The 29-year-old, who’s also played for Aston Villa, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday, and has graced the top-flight over 200 times, has become the latest addition to Rob Edwards’ squad this summer.

The proud owner of 33 England caps, and a man who played at the 2014 World Cup, Barkley burst onto the Premier League scene aged 17 and was once worth £15 million when he left Everton for Chelsea.

Ross Barkley of Chelsea in action during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge in 2022. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Barkley joins Town on a free transfer – subject to international clearance (he was starring for Nice in the Ligue 1 in France last season) – and in time for their top-flight return at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. He will wear squad number six.

After signing, Barkley said: “Why Luton? Going from the Conference to the Premier League is a great story and for me personally to be back in the Premier League, it’s great motivation.

“I’m still relatively young and over the last couple of years I’ve not played as much as I’d have liked. But I’ve reserved a lot of energy and looked after myself, so it’s great to be here now as I’ve got a lot to show but I’m ready and feeling motivated.”

Manager Rob Edwards added: “Ross brings loads of experience at the top level, has international experience and brings an x-factor.

“He gives us something different, he has that ability to make something out of nothing and we need that in the Premier League. He’s got all the tools required to make a difference for us.