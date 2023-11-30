Luton Town star nominated for Premier League Player of the Month award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has been shortlisted for the Premier League EA SPORTS Player of the Month award for November after producing some outstanding performances in the last month.

The Belgian played three times in total, with Town picking up a superb point against Liverpool, drawing 1-1 at Kenilworth Road, with the Reds leveller only coming in stoppage time.

He was then part of a Town team who pushed Manchester United close at Old Trafford, beaten 1-0, before a first top flight home win of the season was finally secured on Saturday when beating Crystal Palace 2-1.

In that time, Kaminski has made 15 saves, with terrific stops from Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, plus a wonderful close range block from the Red Devils’ £72m forward Rasmus Hojland.

The 31-year-old then produced a terrific double save to prevent Eberechie Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp from scoring for the Eagles at the weekend, also keeping out Joachim Andersen in the second period.

In his nomination, the statement said: “Luton Town's No 1 made more saves in the Premier League in November than any other goalkeeper. His 15 stops included stunners against Liverpool, Manchester United and Crystal Palace, with the performance in the latter helping Luton to their first Premier League home win.”

Kaminski is up against fellow Belgian Jeremy Doku who set a Premier League record of four assists in a single match for Manchester City against AFC Bournemouth, plus in-form Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

Town keeper Thomas Kaminski - pic: Liam Smith

Manchester United centre half Harry Maguire is also up for the award, along with Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling and AFC Bournemouth forward Marcus Tavernier.

To vote for Kaminski, then click on the link here, before noon on Monday, December 4.