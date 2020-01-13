Luton Town striker speaks out on crowd dissent, Manchester United plot £12.5m raid for Championship starlet - Championship gossip

Luton Town have a lot of hard work ahead of them if they're to avoid relegation back down to League One, with Saturday's loss to Birmingham City leaving the Hatters rock bottom of the Championship table.

Next up, it's a trip to Nottingham Forest next Sunday lunchtime, where Graeme Jones will be desperate for his side to put in a spirited performance and emerge with a credible result. For now, here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Championship...

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Preston North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd, as they look to secure cover for the injured Lukasz Fabianski. (Football Insider)

Leeds United have become odds on, 1/2 favourites to land Watford's £18.5m striker Andre Gray in the January transfer window, as he continues to struggle for game time at the club. (Sky Bet)

Sheffield Wednesday look firm favourites to secure Crystal Palace's £8m striker Connor Wickham on a loan deal this month, now the Eagles have brought in Cenk Tosun from Everton. (Daily Mail)

Derby County and Nottingham Forest have both been credited with a keen interest in Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp, who looks like he could join the former on loan this month. (The Sun)

Manchester United are rumoured to be upping their interest in Birmingham City's teenage sensation Jude Bellingham, ahead of a possible £12.5m bid before the transfer deadline. (Daily Mirror)

Luton Town striker James Collins has assured the club's fans that his team are desperate to avoid relegation, and urged them to give their full support as they look to reach their goal. (Luton Today)

Leeds United have been tipped to secure the signing of Manchester City winger Ian Poveda on loan this week. He has previously been on the books of both Chelsea and Barcelona's youth academies. (The Athletic)

Queens Park Rangers are understood to have scouted Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland last weekend, as they look to beat Celtic to the 22-goal striking sensation. (Daily Record)

Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has been tipped to leave the club in the near future, after he was left on the bench for the club's 0-0 draw with Swansea City on Sunday. (BBC Football)