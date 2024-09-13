Luton Town submit detailed plans for Power Court as they target 2027 completion date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Application to be made public in the next few weeks

Luton Town’s development company 2020 Developments have formally submitted their detailed planning application for a new 25,000-capacity stadium at Power Court to Luton Borough Council.

The hybrid application will provide full detail on the stadium and will also include an updated outline submission for the hotel and music venue as well. Delivered to the Council’s planning office today, it will now be formally validated by officers, a process that could take up to two weeks, and once done so, will be available for the public to view.

Speaking to the club’s official website, chief executive Gary Sweet said: “This important announcement is a pivotal moment for all supporters, residents and businesses of Luton. It also marks an important milestone for everyone who has worked tirelessly and diligently on the project over the last few months to shape it masterfully into the magnificent building we have presented to the planning officers.

Luton Town will be looking to move into Power Court in 2027 - pic: Luton Town FC

“Once our lives changed 16 months ago with promotion at Wembley, concurrent to the gargantuan task of getting Kenilworth Road Premier League ready – which naturally dominated our workload for most of last year – we decided to reassemble a design team to take a fresh look at the whole Power Court project from foundations upwards.

"All in light of the new ambition, we wanted to embrace for our Club going forwards, demonstrated by the proposal to build to a 25,000 stadium capacity in one phase. We hand-picked and structured an elite design team of architects, engineers and technicians who have been working with us, crafting every floor and corner of our new stadium to a detailed stage such that it can now be submitted, publicly aired and presented as a well-prepared detailed design instruction for contractors.

“I personally want to take this opportunity to give a huge thanks to the entire team of specialist technicians who have submerged themselves into this colossal task so efficiently and to do so by breaking the mould in stadium design. They have pushed the boundaries beyond the norm in order to remain loyal to our original desired look and feel and have incorporated more unique cultural characteristics that will make this a familiar home for us all.”

The Hatters will now focus on engaging with and assisting Luton Borough Council’s officers to work towards a determination date before the end of the year, enabling work to begin on side within six months, as Town have set 2027 as their intended completion date. Michael Moran, chief operating officer of 2020 Developments, continued: “Beginning with the original purchase of this site back in 2016, it has been a long process of concluding all the various associated land deals and legal consents, outline planning applications and then the various infrastructure challenges of moving a major sub-station and diverting the River Lea.

“Together with the recent confirmation of planning approval for our earthworks and site remediation efforts, our project team are now fully engaged on a construction timeline that would complete in 2027. In addition to, we hope, a truly unique stadium that will resonate with all football supporters, we are committed to achieving a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating to demonstrate our intent to achieve a sustainable environment in support of the Luton 2040 initiative.”

Finally, chairman of the Hatters and 2020 Holdings David Wilkinson added: “As an invested observer into this project it was staggering to see the amount of work that has gone into every detail, with such exceptional craftmanship. We appreciate some may be anxious to see some visible progress – as indeed we all are – but the sheer volume of forced changes brought about by society, politics, economic forces and our very own growth, has ultimately led to a bigger, better, more ambitious, more beautiful and more sustainable end product which we are all excited to present.

“We all need to positively get behind our team now to hope that, while we watch the cranes put the concrete and steel in place, the wonderful new stadium debuts as the home to a Premier League team.”