Luton Town submit plans to build a new indoor gym at the Brache after declaring a 'pressing need' to improve training facilities

Luton have submitted plans for a new indoor gym to be built within their current training ground at The Brache.

The Hatters, who reached the Championship play-offs this season, suffered a host of injuries in the latter stages of the campaign which saw them missing up to nine first team players at times.

In applying for planning permission to Luton Borough Council, the club stated there was a 'pressing need' to improve their facilities as they look to maintain fitness levels within the squad, plus help with future rehabilitation and recuperation.

The proposal read: “Luton Town FC are proposing to create an indoor facility to give Academy players and the First Team a high quality gymnasium space to train within the existing Brache complex.

"There is a pressing need to improve Luton Town FC’s facilities.

“In common with other clubs great importance is placed on the preparation and maintenance of the teams’ fitness and medical/physiotherapy support.

“Every effort is made to prepare players and the result has been an increase in medical, performance and coaching support.

“Greater importance is placed on the rehabilitation and recuperation of players, during both training and matches.

“There is therefore a requirement to provide high quality facilities on the existing training ground to allow uninterrupted year round training.

“The proposals will provide a new improved facility and significantly improve Luton Town FC’s training programme and promote sport and physical activities."

Going into more detail on the design itself, the application continued: “The new facility would be 6 metres at its highest point and would be located within the footprint of the existing 5 a side football pitch.

"The new training facility would comprise a semi-temporary structure that can be dismantled as and when required.

“The construction will include a double skin lightweight membrane that will be placed on top of an existing pitch and both the inner and outer membrane would be white in colour and feature the Club’s logo.

“The proposed facility would be within the footprint of the existing training pitch and there will be no increase in building footprint.

“Furthermore, the facility would be partially obscured by existing development and vegetation surrounding the site which would restrict direct lines of sight and the appearance of the facility within the wider landscape.