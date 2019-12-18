Luton Town summer signing speaks out on January transfer window, Aston Villa set to make big call on midfielder - Championship gossip

Luton Town will be keen to return to winning ways this weekend, and but a difficult test at home to Steve Cooper's Swansea City.

Meanwhile, the January transfer window is just around the corner, and it'll be interesting to see whether the Hatters can recruit any quality new signings for the second half of the season. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to terminate Andre Green's loan deal at Preston North End, as they're unhappy with the meagre amount of first team football he's had at Deepdale. (Football Insider)

Liverpool are set to meet with both Leeds United and Swansea City this weekend, as the Reds look to secure a loan spells for both Curtis Jones and Rhian Brewster. (Goal)

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill has been tasked with slashing the club's enormous £50m wage bill, and will start the process by selling midfielder Badou Ndiaye. (Telegraph)

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a January swoop for Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who has netted eight goals in 11 starts so far this season. (Bristol Post)

Luton Town's summer signing Donervon Daniels has revealed that he's still unsure whether he'll extend his loan deal with Doncaster Rovers in January, following a solid start to the 2019/20 campaign. (Doncaster Free Press)

Newcastle United look set to pull out of the race to sign Hull City star Jarrod Bowen, as they're apparently unwilling to engage in a bidding war with Leicester City (Northern Echo)

Wolfsburg look set to part company with £7m-rated midfielder Elvis Rexhbecaj in January, which could open the door for Leeds United to reignite their interest in the 22-year-old. (Bild)

Hull City are said to be among a number of clubs targeting free agent winger Bilal Basacikohlu, who has previously played for Feyenoord and the Turkey U21 side. (The 72)

Blackburn Rovers look set for a busy January transfer window, with a goalkeeper, centre-back and left-back all believed to be on their wish list for the new year. (Lancashire Telegraph)