Luton Town supporter's cheeky dig at Blackburn Rovers, away day fans' unusual transport choice - The weekend's best Championship tweets

Luton Town earned a massive three points on the road against Blackburn Rovers last weekend, with Matty Pearson's second half effort seeing his side bag the win and move to 17th in the Championship league table. Elsewhere, Leeds United dropped precious ground in the title race after a surprise 1-0 away loss to recently promoted Charlton Athletic, while West Bromwich Albion maintained their unbeaten record with a solid 2-0 victory away to Queens Park Rangers.

The Hatters are straight back into the thick of it on Wednesday evening, when they host Millwall in what is set to be a fiercely fought contest at Kenilworth Road. Here's our round-up of the best Tweet from every match in last weekend's Championship fixtures...