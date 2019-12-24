Luton Town sweat over goalkeeper situation, Newcastle United favourites to land £20m-rated winger - Championship gossip

Christmas Eve is here, but there's no let up for Championship clubs, who will be hard at work preparing for the gruelling run of festive fixtures. On top of that, the January transfer window is on the brink of creaking open, and a flurry of fresh deals are expected to go through in the new year.

So, kick back with a mince pie or two, and have a read through the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Celtic are said to be interested in pursuing a loan deal for Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes, although the striker is more likely to remain at Hillsborough until at least the summer. (Football Insider)

Leeds United are believed to be keen on bringing in Southampton forward Che Adams on loan, but face stiff competition from Nottingham Forest in their apparent pursuit of the deal. (Birmingham Mail)

Newcastle United remain 3/1 favourites to sign Hull City star Jarrod Bowen in January, despite recent reports suggesting that they had been priced out of a deal for the £20m-rated winger. (Sky Bet)

Both Fulham and Brentford are understood to be keen on signing Spurs' Jack Clarke on loan, if the north London club recall the player from his current spell with Leeds United. (Daily Mail)

Luton Town are still uncertain as to who will be between the sticks against Fulham on Boxing Day, as they wait to see whether James Shea is cleared to play after suffering a concussion against Preston (BBC Sport)

Both Spurs and Aston Villa are said to be interested in Brentford forward Said Benrahma, who has scored three goals and made five assists so far this season. (Times)

Derby County are preparing to launch a move for Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic on loan, as they look to reignite their push for promotion in the second half of the season. (Daily Telegraph)

Ligue 1 struggles Nimes could look to pursue a deal for Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie, who could well be allowed to leave the Terriers in January to generate some transfer funds. (Sport Witness)

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has been charged by the FA, after openly criticising the referee for not awarding his side a penalty against Blackburn in their clash earlier this month. (Wales Online)