Luton Town target a 'bright future' after announcing ticket prices for League One campaign
Luton Town have announced their season ticket prices for a 2025-26 campaign they hope will lead to a ‘bright future’ under boss Matt Bloomfield.
With the Hatters having suffered relegation from the Championship to League One, then all Town fans over the age of 19 will receive a £10 reduction, with junior season cards, U17s and below, getting a £5 reduction. A statement on the Hatters’ official website said: “With our league status now confirmed for our 140th anniversary season, we are in a position to be able to share pricing for season card renewals for the 2025/26 campaign in Sky Bet League One.
“Despite the disappointing end to a difficult campaign, all Luton Town supporters saw manager Matt Bloomfield and his staff lay the foundations for a bright future following his appointment in January, with an excellent run of form in the final quarter of the season. We thank every Hatter for their support as we saw the famous Luton spirit and unity from the stands grow with each positive result, a togetherness which we will need once again from the first whistle in the new season.
“With building work starting on our new stadium at Power Court this summer, we look forward to an anniversary campaign celebrating our rich history at Kenilworth Road while starting to make final memories at our much-loved old home over the next three years. After consultation with Luton Town Supporters’ Trust on behalf of our fans, the pricing for all adult season cards (Under 19 and above) will see a £10 reduction, and a £5 reduction for junior season cards (Under 17 and below) from the 2024/25 prices in the Championship.”
The prices have been supported by the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust as well, who were consulted ahead of the news being finalised, with chairman Paul Stephens saying: “As was announced at the recent Meet the Manager event, Gary Sweet and myself had discussions regarding the season ticket prices for the 2025/26 season.
"After gathering the thoughts of our board, I advised that we felt a slight reduction in ticket prices for the new season would be welcomed. We believe that prices had to be lower than last season after the drop in division, while at the same time wanting the club to be able to set budgets which will allow us to be competitive at the top end of the League 1 table. We are comfortable that these prices reflect that and should allow that to happen.”
Full prices
Adults, Orange (Five Year): £460. Navy (Two Year): £480. White: £500. Prime Time Waiting List: £520.
O66s, Orange (Five Year): £340, Navy (Two Year): £360. White: £380. Prime Time Waiting List: £400.
O75s, Orange (Five Year): £260. Navy (Two Year): £280. White: £300. Prime Time Waiting List: £320.
U22s, Orange (Five Year): £320. Navy (Two Year): £340. White: £360. Prime Time Waiting List: £380.
U19s, Orange (Five Year): £240. Navy (Two Year): £260. White: £280. Prime Time Waiting List: £300.
U17s, Orange (Five Year): £115. Navy (Two Year): £135. White: £155. Prime Time Waiting List: £175.
U14s, Orange (Five Year): £85. Navy (Two Year): £105. White: £125. Prime Time Waiting List: £145.
