Luton Town target set to leave EPL club, West Brom lower price for Arsenal-linked talent

The Hatters have brought in eight players as they look to build a squad capable of bettering their 12th-placed finish in the Championship last season, and according to defender James Bree there has already been a marked improvement in quality and competition on the training pitch.

Speaking about Town’s preseason so far, he said:

“That’s been the big thing this year coming into training.

“They’ve got the deals done nice and early, the standard of training has gone up and everyone is pushing for a place.

“The competition has gone through the roof and I think that’s only put the standard and quality of training up.

“If we keep doing that and pushing each other, everyone’s going to play this year, everyone’s got a part to play and I think it’s just going to help us in the long run.

“All the signings that have come in have really impressed me.

“It’s hard sometimes in pre-season as it’s a lot of running, but we have been doing a lot of football.

“These games (friendlies) are more for fitness, quality-wise, but everyone’s come out of them really well.

“With the scorelines I think you can tell what potential the team has got this season.

“If everyone performs like they have been doing, I think we can do really well.”

But are the Hatters done, or do they have any more deals in the pipeline?

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Championship transfer speculation below…

