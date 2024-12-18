Luton Town teenager scores wonder goal from inside his own half during United victory

Trustram nets stunner against Sutton

Luton teenager Charlie Trustram scored a stunning goal from inside his own half as Luton Town U18s bounced back from the disappointment of losing in the FA Youth Cup to see off Sutton United 4-1 in their Youth Alliance clash at The Brache on Tuesday.

With the hosts’ 3-0 up at half time, they were able to clear a corner from the U’s and then regain possession following a misplaced header, the ball eventually dropping to Trustram, a second year scholar who has been with the club since joining as an U13. He looked up and spotted the United keeper off his line, clipping a marvellous effort over the visiting stopper as it bounced into the net for a truly remarkable fourth goal.

Earlier on, the hosts moved ahead with 20 minutes gone when Michael Takawira found Tate Xavier-Jones who was able to drill a left-foot shot into the bottom corner. Five minutes later and the advantage was doubled when Takawira headed home Town’s second following Lloyd Asamoah Junior’s delivery. The U’s hit the crossbar from 25 yards, as they were limited to efforts from range, Luton able to add a third when Xavier-Jones found himself in the clear, going through to send a composed finish beyond the Sutton keeper.

Takawira saw a goal ruled out just before half-time when touching home from close range following Trustram’s shot, but the latter wasn’t to be denied his own moment of glory in the second period. The Hatters had chances to extend their lead, but unable to, Sutton pulled back a late consolation with five minutes remaining. Town’s sixth win in seven now lifts Joe Deeney’s side into second spot, just two points behind leaders AFC Wimbledon.

Hatters: Cai Hockey, Isaiah Harvey, Harry Fox, Zach Ioannides, Charlie Emery, Enoch Kwame Anson, Lloyd Asamoah Junior, Charlie Trustram, Matthew Takawira, Tate Xavier-Jones, Archie Shepherd. Subs: Kyron Roberts-Edema, Ollie Pipa, Dylan Stitt, Jamie Odegah.

The U18s had been sent tumbling out of the FA Youth Cup at the third round stage after an agonising penalty shootout defeat against Crewe Alexandra at Kenilworth Road last Friday evening. During normal time, it was the visitors who took the lead with 20 minutes gone when Luca Moore fired into the bottom corner.

The Hatters responded well to going behind and were level at the interval when Charlie Trustram lashed home an emphatic finish with five minutes to go. Both teams had chances in an end-to-end second period as Railwaymen stopper Mikolaj Lenarcik repelled attempts from both Christian Chigozie and Tate Xavier-Jones.

Luton Town U18s beat Barnet 4-1 this week - pic: Liam Smith

Town’s Northern Ireland youth international Dylan Stitt missed a great chance at the back post from Trustram’s cross and then Jamie Odegah flashed a shot narrowly wide. Jordan Hodkin also spurned a glorious opportunity as the contest finished 1-1 at the end of normal time. With extra time having just started, Crewe retook the lead when Patrick Mlynarski thundered home. Town were level on 113 minutes though as Xavier-Jones saw his strike deflect past Lenarcik.

Substitute Michael Takawira and Odegah almost won it for the hosts, before Luton keeper Charlie Booth did well to keep out Owen Taylor’s effort at full stretch. With penalties required, Xavier-Jones, Harry Fox and Trustram were all successful for the Hatters, but Stitt and Chigozie saw their attempts from 12 yards saved by Lenarcick as it was the visitors who went through to round four.