Luton Town go in search of a first Championship win of the season at Preston North End this weekend.

Luton Town tipped to come good as wait for first win goes on - plus where Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, Millwall, Watford are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Aug 2024, 09:00 BST
It’s been a slower start to the Championship season than Luton Town would like.

An opening day defeat was followed by a 0-0 stalement at Porstmouth at the weekend.

Hopes will be high that the Hatters can get their first league win of the campaign at Preston on Saturday.

But the despite the slow start the latest prediction from the Best-plinko-casino.com supercomputer still expects the Hatters to be pushing for a play-off spot during the season ahead.

Here is how it thinks the season will finish.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

93pts (+38)

1. Burnley

93pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

92 points (+24)

2. Leeds United

92 points (+24) Photo: Getty Images

82 pts (+19)

3. Norwich City

82 pts (+19) Photo: Getty Images

80 pts (+18)

4. Luton Town

80 pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

