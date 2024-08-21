An opening day defeat was followed by a 0-0 stalement at Porstmouth at the weekend.

Hopes will be high that the Hatters can get their first league win of the campaign at Preston on Saturday.

But the despite the slow start the latest prediction from the Best-plinko-casino.com supercomputer still expects the Hatters to be pushing for a play-off spot during the season ahead.

Here is how it thinks the season will finish.

Give us your thoughts on who is going up and who is going down via our social media channels.

And you can get all the latest Hatters news, here.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.