Luton Town transfer news: ex-Hatter could join Europa League side, Fulham could beat Watford to midfielder dynamo

The two side's haven't faced each other since 2019, when the Hatters ended a four-game losing streak against the Posh and thrashed them 4-0 at Kenilworth Road, with James Collins bagging a hat-trick.

Speaking ahead of the game, Hatters boss Nathan Jones expressed his desire for his side to tighten up in defence, and claimed: “I’m not too worried about the attacking things, we’ve scored in every game, looked a threat in every game, albeit probably not taken our chances as I think in every game we should have scored more.

“I’m not concerned with that (defensive) side of it. We’ve got to make sure that we keep clean sheets and at the minute, we’ve come up against two decent oppositions (in pre-season) and not kept a clean sheet in either game and that’s the thing I’m ruing really because we’ve been based on that.

“Against Portsmouth last week, Portsmouth have had one chance and we drew the game 1-1, because we didn’t do the basics well enough, keeping a clean sheet.”

He continued: “We were totally dominant, had four, five, six chances and didn’t take them, so both sides of that we have to improve slightly.

“But I’m really disappointed with today’s (Saturday) goals as we lost two headers, bouncing little balls, we weren’t aggressive, weren’t front-footed enough and that cost us as we were really in the ascendancy at 2-1.“At 3-1, the last half an hour for me, it wasn’t quite a waste of time, it was just easy-osy pre-season and I didn’t want that. We’ll look at it and see what we need to do”We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

