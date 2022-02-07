Luton Town transfer news: Former Hatters loanee could be set to make a permanent move with Celtic, Real Madrid and Barcelona tracking Liverpool target

Former Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and QPR manager (among many others) Neil Warnock could be set for a sensational return to the dugout with another Championship side at the age of 74.

A Sheffield United icon has has tipped the Blades to make a current loan signing permanent in the summer while Celtic are ‘stepping up’ talks to secure a permanent deal for a former Bournemouth and Luton Town loanee.

Liverpool’s pursuit of a Fulham teenager has dominated the headlines for the past week and it now looks like they are going to face serious competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the former Middlesbrough player who Wolves were reportedly interested in last month had been revealed and a new Hull City signing says he is “made up” to have joined the Tigers.

A Liverpool defender has spoken about his future at the club after leaving on loan to join Bournemouth while Cherries’ boss Scott Parker has also been discussing another deadline day loan deal they completed for a Premier League player.

Finally, a Blackburn Rovers star is reportedly drawing interest from top flight sides Newcastle United, Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Here are Monday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Premier League trio interested in Lenihan Newcastle United have reportedly ‘registered their interest’ in Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan while Leeds United and Aston Villa are also said to be keen on the player (Shields Gazette) Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales

2. Competition key for Parker Bournemouth boss Scott Parker says they needed to have "strong competition in all positions" to push for automatic promotion and that's why he was so keen to bring keeper Freddie Woodman in on-loan from Newcastle United (FLW) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Phillips not giving up on Reds future despite Bournemouth move Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has refused to rule out staying at Anfield when his loan at Championship club Bournemouth ends in the summer (Liverpool Echo) Photo: Marco Luzzani Photo Sales

4. Spanish giants monitoring Carvalho situation Liverpool could face competition for Fulhan's teenage sensation Fabio Carvalho in the summer with La Liga sides Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in the player (Marca) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales