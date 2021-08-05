Luton Town transfer news: Hatters battle for ex-England youth star, Fulham close in on exciting new signing

The Hatters will look to continue their impress progress in the second tier and get the season off to a solid start, as they aim to take their positive momentum from last season into the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Luton's new striker Admiral Muskwe has given an insight into his decision to join the club, and revealed: “Once I knew about the interest, then all the other stuff needed to get sorted, but I’m happy. It took its time, but I’m happy it eventually got done.

“Once you have the meeting with Nathan Jones, you’re coming.

“It’s very much, once he goes through all the plans, his plans, his plans for you, his plans for the team, and how the club itself wants to progress, where the club sees itself in the next few years, as a player, that’s everything you want to hear and you know this is the right place for you to come.

“As a player if someone is noticing the finer details of your game, he’s done his research and he’s clued in. With that element, that personal touch, that’s the way you’re going to improve and he knows your ins and outs as well.

“I’ve settled in well, the boys have taken to me, it’s a good group of boys and I’m happy to be here.”

We've gathered the best of today's transfer speculation below…

