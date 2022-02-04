Luton Town transfer news: Hatters boss discussed deadline day move for Sheffield United midfielder, Stoke City loanee keen on making switch from Reading permanent

A former Sheffield United and Fulahm midfielder says he is “forever grateful” to sign for a Scottish Premiership club last month after preparing for enforced retirement while Luton Town's boss has opened up on their failed deadline day move for a Blades’ midfielder.

A former Middlesbrough star, who left the club one deadline day, has bid an emotional farewell to the club and its supporters and an ex-Hull City gaffer is being reportedly being considered for the vacancy at League One Sunderland.

Coventry City are planning key contract talks after a “nervous” transfer deadline day while Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbary has explained why they didn’t sign a new striker last month despite having the chance.

Speaking of Rovers, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on one of their teenage starlets while a Stoke City loanee who joined them last month has intimated that he would be keen on a permanent move to the Potters.

Finally, a Bristol City striker says he “entertained” the idea of leaving the club after a deadline day bid came in for him from Cardiff City, but is now fully focused on the remainder of the season with the Robins after that move failed to happen.

Here are Friday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

