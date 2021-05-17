Luton Town transfer news: Hatters could lose international striker, Cardiff City in three-way transfer battle

Luton Town are working hard behind the scenes to get ready for the 2021/22 campaign, as they look to take their positive momentum into next season with the addition of some quality new signings once the transfer window opens.The Hatters finished the season in 12th place, and will be highly encouraged with their progress as they continue to establish themselves as a competitive Championship side.Speaking at the end of the season, Luton's star stopper Simon Sluga discussed the influence club legend Mick Harford has had on him since joining the side, and claimed: “When I was coming here I didn't know who or what is Mick.“I was reading about the club history, but after the first couple of times I was there when I started to know him and to be aware of what he meant to the history of the club and how big he was and everything.“As a person he is unreal, so friendly to everyone. He can explain it very very well about every game, the situation you're going to have, how important it is, how you can improve as a person.“He’s massive, like a figure to have here around us and to have a good connection with the staff and the players is always very important. I see that everyone loves him, everyone respects him, so I can say just nice and beautiful words about him, because it's true.”Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: