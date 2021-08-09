Luton Town transfer news: Hatters' international midfielder set for League One exit, QPR man could join divisional rivals

A lively home crowd witnessed a show-stopping performance from new signing Fred Onyedinma, who scored a goal and set up the other two with an excellent league debut to sink the visitors.
Speaking after the game, Hatters boss Nathan Jones credited the fans for playing their part in the win, and said: “This is an intimidating place and I’ve been here League Two, League One, where you can physically see players wilt and we’ve steamrollered teams in the second half.
“That doesn’t quite happen in the second tier, but it’s a big, big bonus to have our fans back and when you look at it, it’s such a difference when you've got fans here.
“We’ve sat in there (stands) through the pandemic, the atmosphere is not the same, but today you could see it. Then in the second half you could see when we’re attacking that (Kenny) end, the levels go up and that’s the thing I’m excited about.”
He continued: “I’m delighted (to be back at the club for a second spell), but I’m hoping enough time has gone on now and enough water has gone under the bridge. I made a mistake and I said that, but it’s time to move forward now.
“Let’s get back on track, it’s an exciting time here, we’ve got a young exciting squad, we've got a squad that wants to achieve something, we've got a manager that’s aligned with that.
“Yes, I know it’s building bridges, but for 15 months I’ve been building those, so let's now complete the bridge.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…