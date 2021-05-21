Luton Town transfer news: Hatters-linked 15-goal star opens up on future, Spurs set to battle rivals for £30m-rated ace

The Hatters finished the 2020/21 Championship season in 12th place, and will be looking to push on next season with a vocal fan support back at Kenilworth Road to spur them on.

Discussing his move to Huddersfield Town, Pearson, who was born in West Yorkshire revealed: “I’m over the moon. I’ve always thought, if I could get there, it would be a great move, now it’s happened.

“Huddersfield Town is a massive club, so to be here and get it done early is a great feeling. Being from West Yorkshire too, it makes this move sweeter being at a West Yorkshire club.

“This is something that was always going to be happen to me because I want to be in West Yorkshire; that’s not why I made the move, though. I think Huddersfield Town is a fantastic club, a big club, and I’ve got something to offer here.

“I know Duane Holmes from going on holiday with Matt Crooks. I spoke to him to get a feel for the place. I know a few of the staff too; Danny Schofield and Jon Worthington, who I played with at Halifax. I was getting the feel from a lads’ perspective and he filled me in.”Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Hornets target pushes for exit Aberdeen star Lewis Ferguson's agent has slammed the club for failing to accept bids for his client, as he looks to leave the Dons this summer. Watford are among the front-runners look to land the 21-year-old. (Daily Mail)

2. Pundit backs Norwich to land King Ex-manager Alex McLeish has backed Norwich City to sign Everton's Josh King, and for the player to impress in the Premier League again. He's featured sparingly for the Toffees this season, after joining on a short-term deal in February. (Football Insider)

3. Tykes boss in high demand Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael is the current second-favourite to land the vacant West Brom job. However, ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is the current favourite to succeed Sam Allardyce at the Hawthorns. (SkyBet)

4. QPR could keep 'keeper QPR look set to hold on to goalkeeper Liam Kelly, following the exit of Joe Lumley to Middlesbrough. Kelly is wanted on a permanent deal by his loan club Motherwell, but could now be kept as cover for first-choice Hoops stopper Seny Dieng. (London Football News)