Luton Town transfer news: Hatters-linked 15-goal star opens up on future, Spurs set to battle rivals for £30m-rated ace
Luton Town remain busy at work behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month, as Nathan Jones plots potential new signings to strengthen his side following the exit of striker James Collins and defender Matty Pearson.
The Hatters finished the 2020/21 Championship season in 12th place, and will be looking to push on next season with a vocal fan support back at Kenilworth Road to spur them on.
Discussing his move to Huddersfield Town, Pearson, who was born in West Yorkshire revealed: “I’m over the moon. I’ve always thought, if I could get there, it would be a great move, now it’s happened.
“Huddersfield Town is a massive club, so to be here and get it done early is a great feeling. Being from West Yorkshire too, it makes this move sweeter being at a West Yorkshire club.
“This is something that was always going to be happen to me because I want to be in West Yorkshire; that’s not why I made the move, though. I think Huddersfield Town is a fantastic club, a big club, and I’ve got something to offer here.
“I know Duane Holmes from going on holiday with Matt Crooks. I spoke to him to get a feel for the place. I know a few of the staff too; Danny Schofield and Jon Worthington, who I played with at Halifax. I was getting the feel from a lads’ perspective and he filled me in.”Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: