Luton Town transfer news: Hatters-linked star bats away exit speculation, Southampton tipped to beat Bournemouth to veteran ace

The hosts powered their way to a two-goal lead by half-time, and were three-up not long after the hour mark, but the Hatters showed great character to hit back with two goals - one in the seventieth minute, and the other in the depths on a length period of added time.

Speaking after the loss, Luton boss Nathan Jones saluted midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who made his 300th appearance for the club. Jones contended: “He isn’t the finished article, he has been a work in progress for many years.

“From where we started from in 2016, he was someone that was very raw and very impulsive, not able to stay fit for long periods of time and not able to be durable so that we could get sustained work into him.

“He didn’t really have a fixed position because he came here as a centre-half. I played him right-wing, left-wing, he scored against Mansfield away, we moved him to right-wing and he scored and assisted in the game from right wing so he can do a bit of everything.”

He added: “I played him up front against Hartlepool, but now we are at a point where he is as durable as you would find. He is powerful, strong and has established himself as a midfield player that can do both sides of the game.

“He has real quality to his game, there is just a few final bits before he becomes a real top, consistent performer at Championship level.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Boro linked with Slovenia international Middlesbrough have been tipped to make a move for Sporting CP striker Andraz Sporar. The Slovenia international joined the Portuguese side after impressing in Slovakia, where he scored a stunning 44 goals in 53 league games. (Sport Witness)

2. Cherries still in hunt for Delap Bournemouth are said to still be pursuing a loan move for Manchester City's starlet striker Liam Delap. The 18-year-old, who is also of interest to Preston and Millwall, made his senior debut for Pep Guardiola's side last season. (BBC Sport)

3. Eagles join O'Brien hunt Crystal Palace could be set to challenge Leeds United for Huddersfield Town's £7m-rated midfielder Lewis O'Brien. The Eagles, who lost their opening game of the season 3-0 to Chelsea, have already beaten the Whites to signing Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan this summer. (Football League World)

4. Forest lodge defender bid Nottingham Forest have made a £1.5m bid for Reading defender Tom Holmes, according to reports. It is suggested that the Royals could be forced into selling, due to a need to balance their books with sales. (Football Insider)