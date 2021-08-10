Luton Town transfer news: Hatters part company with 19-cap international, Fulham set to miss out on top tier starlet

The Hatters will head into the game brimming with confidence, after an impressive 3-0 win over newly-promoted Peterborough United in the league last weekend.
Speaking after the game, Luton manager Nathan Jones revealed: “I’m delighted as I wouldn’t say that (playing an unfamiliar back four) was the only worry, but if we were going to come unstuck it was a makeshift back four.
“Gabe (Osho) making his full league debut for us, Amari’i Bell has been away with the Gold Cup, Kal (Naismith) has only been with us six months, but I thought they were excellent in terms of in and out of possession.
“They limited a side that’s used to scoring goals to very little, so very pleasing.”
Jones went on to laud Bell's performance, and said: “That’s why we brought him here. We wanted to have real competition there and we needed more athleticism.
“We’ve got good athleticism, (Dan) Potts is a fantastic athlete, so is (James) Bree, (Peter) Kioso, (Jordan) Clark can play there, but Amari'i there gives us that raw pace and is someone that gets you out of trouble.
“You saw that when they broke, you need that, as if you want to play expansively, if you want to play front-footed, you need that athleticism, we’ve added that and we’re delighted with that.”
