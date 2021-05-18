Luton Town transfer news: Hatters plot swoop for £10m ex-Liverpool starlet, Norwich City chase forward
Luton Town are busy at work behind the scenes getting ready for the 2021/22 campaign, as they look to take their positive momentum into next season with the addition of some quality new signings to strengthen the squad.
The Hatters finished the season halfway up the table in 12th place, and will be highly encouraged with their progress as they continue to establish themselves as a competitive Championship side.
Speaking at the end of the season, Luton's star stopper Simon Sluga discussed his hopes of making Croatia's Euro 2020 squad, and said: “Just to have the opportunity to be there, for me, it's one of the dreams when I was a child or when I was watching all the games on TV, the national team.
“It gives you different feeling, a proud feeling in your mind and your body, you weren't aware of that feeling before, because I don know which situation can give you this feeling.
“So I'm really, really happy and really, really proud and it's something massive for me, to be in the official squad I will be the happiest person ever on earth.
“We will see what is going to happen, we have a tough group, the opening game is against England, it's going to be a massive game, anything can happen and we will see.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: