Luton Town transfer news: Hatters plot swoop for £10m ex-Liverpool starlet, Norwich City chase forward

The Hatters finished the season halfway up the table in 12th place, and will be highly encouraged with their progress as they continue to establish themselves as a competitive Championship side.

Speaking at the end of the season, Luton's star stopper Simon Sluga discussed his hopes of making Croatia's Euro 2020 squad, and said: “Just to have the opportunity to be there, for me, it's one of the dreams when I was a child or when I was watching all the games on TV, the national team.

“It gives you different feeling, a proud feeling in your mind and your body, you weren't aware of that feeling before, because I don know which situation can give you this feeling.

“So I'm really, really happy and really, really proud and it's something massive for me, to be in the official squad I will be the happiest person ever on earth.

“We will see what is going to happen, we have a tough group, the opening game is against England, it's going to be a massive game, anything can happen and we will see.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Blues target set for exit Birmingham City linked striker Douglas Tanque look set to leave top tier Portuguese side Pacos Ferreira in the upcoming transfer window. The Blues came close to signing him in January, and could swoop back in next month. (Sport Witness)

2. Blues released host of players Jon Toral, Dan Crowley and Ryan Burke are among 11 players to be released by Birmingham City following the end of the Championship season. The Blues finished the season in 18th place, nine points clear of the relegation zone. (BBC Sport)

3. Hornets have bid knocked back Watford are said to have had a £2m bid turned down for Aberdeen prospect Lewis Ferguson. The 21-year-old midfielder has excelled for the Dons this season, and has been capped extensively at youth level for Scotland. (Daily Record)

4. Forest join Akpom race Nottingham Forest are believed to have joined the race to sign Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom. The 25-year-old is expected to leave the Riverside Stadium this summer, after an underwhelming debut season with Neil Warnock's side (Nottingham Post)