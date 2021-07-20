Luton Town transfer news: Hatters receive boost with target set for exit, Fulham chase £15m-rated international
Luton Town are hard at work ahead of the 2021/22 campaign kicking off next month, and they'll be looking to hit the ground running with a strong run of results to propel themselves up the table early on.
The Hatters received a huge boost on Monday, when long-standing star Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who has been with the club since their days in the Conference Premier, signed a new contract.
Discussing the news, Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “We are delighted to get it done. Pelly was out of contract, so it was his prerogative to test the water and see what was out there.
“It’s taken a little bit longer than we would have liked, but the process was thorough on their part, and he knew all along that we wanted to keep him. He had a fantastic season and he’s only going to get better.
“He sees that and we are delighted to get him done because he’s an important player for us. I think we’ve been patient, but professional in terms of saying to him ‘look, you are our player, we want to keep you because you are important to us and have been on a journey with us’.
“Thankfully we’ve done that so it’s a big signing for us because he’s important to us, we care about him and he plays his best football when he plays for Luton. Now we are just looking forward.”
Here’s look at today's latest transfer talk and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues: