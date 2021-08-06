Luton Town transfer news: Hatters target allowed to leave club this summer, West Ham could miss out on key target

The last time the two sides met, back in 2019, the Hatters thrashed the Posh 4-0, with a goal from Luke Berry and a hat-trick from James Collins seeing Luton storm to victory, in a game that saw Peterborough reduced to ten men after just 25 minutes.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's big game, Hatters ace Harry Cornick discussed the impact he's looking to have on the side this season, and revealed: “I try my best to be a leader, we’ve got a lot of players who’ve come in and like Kal Naismith, Cameron Jerome, they’re players that have got so much experience that they come in and they've stepped up to be leaders straight away.

“As a long serving member of the squad, it’s important I just make sure they know what we’re like as a team, what we’re like with the fans, what we’re like with everyone and how we act around the club, the training pitch.

“I think that’s huge for us as if we lose that, we lose what we’re like as a team and we won’t do as well.

“We’ve got to stay fit and keep working hard as I think that’s our best attribute really as a side. We’re all energetic, all powerful, all athletic, if we don’t have that then we’re not going to be a great side.”

