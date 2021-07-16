Luton Town transfer news: Hatters target could join Bournemouth instead, Swansea City chase lethal striker

The Hatters announced their latest deal yesterday, with Leicester City forward Admiral Muskwe for an undisclosed fee.

Discussing his conversations with ex-Luton loan star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and his aspirations for the future, the 22-year-old said: “I spoke to both of them (James Justin and Dewsbury-Hall), mostly I spoke to Kiernan.

“I saw him a few weeks ago and he only had good things to say about the club. So in the short time I have spent here, I have seen that everything he said is true and I’m hoping I can create my own positive memories at this place.

“Seeing the success Kiernan had last year, it is something I want to try and emulate myself. The love he got from the fans is definitely something I am trying to embark on and get myself as well.

“I was with Fred (Onyedinma) at Wycombe, we spent six months together so I know him really well. He has made it really easy for me to settle in, like all the other boys have. We have strength in depth and good competition for places.”

Meanwhile, Luton are gearing up for a friendly clash against Boreham Wood tomorrow afternoon, after already thrashing the likes of Bedford Town, Rochdale and Hitchin Town in pre-season.

Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues:

1. Blackpool linked with Hunt Cardiff City and Blackpool have been tipped to go head-to-head in the race to sign free agent Jack Hunt. The versatile player was released by Bristol City at the end of last season, and has also played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Crystal Palace. (Football Insider) Photo: Harry Trump Buy photo

2. Mixed messages over Ogbeta Peterborough United are rumoured to be closing in on a move for Shrewsbury Town defender Nathanael Ogbeta. However, club director of football Barry Fry has denied speculation that the player will join the Posh. (Football League World) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

3. Hoops swoop for Odubajo QPR look to be closing in on a move for free agent full-back Moses Odubajo. He's been without a club since leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, following two seasons on the books at Hillsborough. (Football League World) Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo

4. Baggies knock back £10m bid West Ham United are said to have had a £10m bid rejected for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. The 28-year-old, who was part of England's Euro 2020 squad, has also been linked with a move to Arsenal. (BBC Sport) Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Buy photo