Town have set themselves up to record three successive victories in the Championship for the first time since they returned to the second tier, by beating then leaders Bournemouth on Saturday, following it up with a 2-0 success at Reading in midweek.
Now they go to Bramall Lane to face a Blades side who were relegated out of the Premier League last term and sit one place and two points below Nathan Jones’ men after a rocky start to life back in Championship again.
Ahead of the match, Mpanzu said: “We would love a nine point week.
“Going away to Sheffield United, it’s not an easy game, they’re ex-Premier League players, ex-Premier League ground.
“We’ve got to go there fully focused and hopefully get another three points to make it a wonderful week considering we’ve got games to catch up on.
“Putting points on the board is what we need to right now.”