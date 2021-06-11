Luton Town transfer news: Update in Hatters' midfielder chase, new contender emerges for West Brom job

Last week, the Hatters brought in defender Reece Burke on a free transfer, after he rejected a new contract from Hull City.

Discussing his decision, the ex-West Ham starlet said: “For me it’s football. I know the next two, three years, is where I want to be at my very best.

I still feel I’ve got loads to offer and I need to be at a club and have the management around me to push me on. After all the people I spoke to, I felt at Luton is where I’m going to get it, so that’s why I decided to come here.

“At first my options were open, as I made the decision to myself straight away that I wasn’t going to stay at Hull City. They said they wanted to offer me a new contract but I just said no to that and turned it down, I didn’t even know what it was.

“My whole mindset was to start fresh and then I went through the process to see who was interested at the time.

“When I did meet Nathan (Jones), it was always there and we phoned each other as well after. It wasn’t so much about what he was saying, it was about what I wanted as well and the club fitted me.

“You could go to a bigger club which people might say is better than Luton but for me it is a crucial time for me in my career so I needed to pick my decision based on nothing but football, that is where Luton appealed to me the most.”

