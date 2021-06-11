Luton Town transfer news: Update in Hatters' midfielder chase, new contender emerges for West Brom job
Luton Town are gearing up for a busy transfer window, and will look to strengthen their squad with further quality options over the next couple of months in time to hit the ground running when the 2021/22 season begins.
Last week, the Hatters brought in defender Reece Burke on a free transfer, after he rejected a new contract from Hull City.
Discussing his decision, the ex-West Ham starlet said: “For me it’s football. I know the next two, three years, is where I want to be at my very best.
I still feel I’ve got loads to offer and I need to be at a club and have the management around me to push me on. After all the people I spoke to, I felt at Luton is where I’m going to get it, so that’s why I decided to come here.
“At first my options were open, as I made the decision to myself straight away that I wasn’t going to stay at Hull City. They said they wanted to offer me a new contract but I just said no to that and turned it down, I didn’t even know what it was.
“My whole mindset was to start fresh and then I went through the process to see who was interested at the time.
“When I did meet Nathan (Jones), it was always there and we phoned each other as well after. It wasn’t so much about what he was saying, it was about what I wanted as well and the club fitted me.
“You could go to a bigger club which people might say is better than Luton but for me it is a crucial time for me in my career so I needed to pick my decision based on nothing but football, that is where Luton appealed to me the most.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the build-up to the summer transfer window and next season continues.