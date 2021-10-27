The Hatters boss spoke on the ex-Wycombe Wanderers man following Luton's win over Hull City at the weekend, saying: "As soon as Fred starts getting to the levels we want him to be then he’ll be frightening.

“If you think he’s good today, he’s nowhere near, fitness-wise he’s nowhere near, sharpness nowhere near, productivity and work-rate, nowhere near today, he’s a mile off where we need him to be.

“I’ve said to him, you look at Harry Cornick.

"Harry Cornick does 90 minutes, week in week out, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday and produces and that’s the levels we want Fred to do, as that’s why Fred’s here.

“If Fred can do that, we’ve got some specimen, some quality player, but he needs now to get to the Luton way because I feel he’s been allowed to float through certain things, get away with stuff with his pace.

“But he’s not relentless, you don’t see him time after time after time after time, he’s not Ryan Giggs and (Andrei) Kanchelskis, how they used to be and that’s the level he’s got to attain.”

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Everton ready to offer €24 million for Championship star Everton are reportedly ready to fork out €24 million to secure Stoke City defender Harry Souttar in JAnuary. A host of Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the centre-back. (Fichajes)

2. Swansea City attacker to make January switch to League One Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker is reportedly set to join Lincoln City in the League One transfer window. The 20-year-old was initially poised to join the club in the summer. (The 72)

3. Birmingham City set for January transfer blow Birmingham City have been in touch with Charlotte FC as they look to extend Riley McGree's loan spell in England, however it is likely he will return to the MLS club in January as they want him with the club for pre-season. (Football League World)

4. Liverpool join race for Fulham starlet Liverpool are reportedly set to join Leeds United in the race for Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho. The 19-year-old has three goals and one assist in five league appearances so far this season. (Football League World)