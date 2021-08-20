Luton Town transfer rumours: Ex-Hatters goal-machine striker could join divisional rivals, Blackburn to miss out on top tier defender

Speaking after their midweek win over Barnsley, Hatters boss Nathan Jones singled out his goalkeeper Simon Sluga for praise, and said: “It was a really proactive performance.
“He needed to do that as they loaded the box, they had one cross that flashed across the box second half, apart from that, very little, considering they're the home side and want to be dominant at home.
“They’re (Barnsley) a good side and they beat Coventry here who are a good side and they will beat sides here, but it’s not who they beat, it’s the fact we came here and got the points.”
He continued: “Possession is possession, it’s all right having a load of money but if you don’t spend it, no good, so that’s all it was. We came here with a game-plan and at times we allow certain people to have possession.
“When we think we are categorically better than someone then we’ll dominate possession, but today we had to dig in, we had to make sure that we didn’t go back to back away defeats and that was brilliant.
“I’d rather be sat here with less possession and three points than a shed load of possession and cero puntos (zero points).
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the window moves closer to its final week: