Luton Town visited the City Ground last night and played out a 0-0 stalemate against Nottingham Forest.

The draw meant they have failed to win in their previous three games and sit eleventh in the Championship table - four points from the top six.

The Hatters will host Cardiff City this weekend, with the Bluebirds on a new manager bounce and have won their past two matches.

Here are the best of today's rumours...

1. Fulham make final contract offer to Liverpool target Fulham have made a final attempt at convincing Fabio Carvalho to sign a new deal with a bumper contract. Liverpool, Leeds United and Real Madrid have all shown interest in the 19-year-old. (Football League World) Photo: Jacques Feeney

2. Sheffield United monitoring Toulouse striker Sheffield United are one of a host of English clubs that had scouts present to watch ex-MK Dons striker Rhys Healey in Toulouse last weekend. Burnley, Brighton, Norwich, West Brom and Blackburn were also in France. (TEAMtalk) Photo: Paul Harding

3. Blackburn Rovers identify Pompey winger as January target Blackburn Rovers are looking to Portsmouth to replace their injured winger Ian Poveda, who will miss the remainder of the season with cruciate ligament damage. Tony Mowbray is showing interest in Pompey star Marcus Harness. (TEAMtalk) Photo: Gareth Copley

4. Huddersfield Town youngster seals non-league switch Huddersfield Town midfielder Ben Midgley has joined Nuneaton Borough to pick up some first-team experience. The move will be the 18-year-old's first away from the club. (The 72) Photo: George Wood