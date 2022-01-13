Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Luton Town’s Elijah Adebayo.
The forward has scored 10 goals in 20 Championship appearances this season.
Adebayo’s teammate, Cameron Jerome, believes the 24-year-old is destined for the top.
On Adebayo, Jerome said: “He has the attributes needed to play in the top flight, whether that is with this club or another team, that’ll be up to him and how far he goes.”
1. West Brom target allowed to leave
West Brom have recently been linked with Brentford striker Marcus Forss and it has now been reported that the 22-year-old will be allowed to leave on loan. Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Fulham are among the clubs also interested. (Football League World)
2. Luton close to securing Newcastle talent
Luton Town are reportedly close to signing Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson on loan. The Hatters have been heavily linked with the midfielder since the summer. (NewcastleWorld)
3. Dortmund join race for Manchester United starlet
Borussia Dortmund have joined Derby County in the race to sign Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United. The 19-year-old has made one appearance in the Champions League this season. (Football League World)
4. Middlesbrough join race for Burnley defender
Middlesbrough are battling Sunderland and Hull City for Burnley defender Anthony Glennon. The 22-year-old is currently on loan with Barrow. (Football Insider)
