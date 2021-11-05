The Hatters have lost only once in their last six Championship matches and will now host the Potters in their 17th fixture of the campaign.

Nathan Jones’ side are within touching distance of the top six and a win tomorrow would mean they would leapfrog Stoke and potentially reach as high as fourth in the league table.

They will unfortunately be without summer signing Henri Lansbury after the midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in Luton’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough midweek.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Ex-Middlesbrough star linked with a move to the North East Former Middlesbrough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli is reportedly interested in the vacant managerial post at Hartlepool United. Nigel Adkins and Neil Harris are also among the early favourites. (Football League World)

2. Manchester United keen on snatching Nottingham Forest target Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for youngster James McAtee from their rivals Manchester City. Nottingham Forest were keen on signing the 19-year-old in the summer. (The Sun)

3. Arsenal to trigger contract extension for Millwall loanee Arsenal are set to trigger an option to extend Daniel Ballard's contract, with the youngster currently enjoying a successful loan spell with Millwall. The 22-year-old won promotion to the Championship with Blackpool last season. (football.london)

4. Chelsea set sights on West Brom starlet Chelsea are keen to secure a deal for West Brom youngster Leonardo Cardoso in January. The 16-year-old is yet to sign a professional contract with the Baggies. (Football Insider)