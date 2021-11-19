The Hatters are set to return to Championship action tonight with their trip to QPR.

They will be hoping to pick up a much needed win after going into the international break off the back of a disappointing defeat to Stoke City.

Town midfielder Luke Berry remains the only absentee for this evening’s match after picking up a kjnee injury in their 1-0 win over Hull City last month.

Here are the best of today's rumours...

1. Sheffield United have no plans to sell amid Middlesbrough links Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has said he is "not thinking about selling players" in the January window. Middlesbrough have recently been linked with a move for both Chris Basham and Oliver Burke, while Lys Mousset has been targeted by Besiktas. (YorkshireLive)

2. Preston North End join race to sign Lincoln City starlet Preston North End have joined the race to sign Lincoln City ace Anthony Scully in the January window. The likes of Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley are also interested. (Football League World)

3. Bournemouth, Swansea & Stoke express interest in Rams captain Bournemouth, Swansea City and Stoke City have all expressed interest in signing Derby County captain Tom Lawrence. The Rams are prepared to offload the star for free as they prepare for life in League One next season. (Daily Echo)

4. Hull City expecting January interest for academy product Hull City are bracing themselves for interest in defender Jacob Greaves this winter. The 21-year-old is under contract at the MKM Stadium until 2023. (The 72)