The Hatters played out a thrilling 3-2 victory over the former league leaders.

A Cherries own goal handed Luton the lead, before Allan Campbell made it 2-0 just before half-time.

A double in the second half from the visitors left Luton fans sweating, but Kal Naismith sent the home end into hysterics with a 97th minute winner to take them up to 13th.

Nathan Jones’ side will take a trip to Reading in their next Championship fixture on Wednesday.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Preston to secure new deal for defender Preston North End are set to tie Patrick Bauer down to a new contract. The German's current deal expires this summer. (LancsLive)

2. Owls keen on Stoke City defender Sheffield Wednesday are keen on signing Stoke City defender, Danny Batth, this month. The 31-year-old has previously enjoyed two loan spells at Hillsborough. (BBC Sheffield)

3. Ex-Blackpool striker named South Shields boss Former Blackpool and Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has been named the new manager of non-league side South Shields. It is the 48-year-old's first job in management. (South Shields FC)

4. Terriers targeting Posh striker Huddersfield Town are eyeing a move for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Bristol City and Sunderland have also expressed interest this month. (Daily Mail)