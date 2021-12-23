23rd December 2021 - Championship rumours

Luton Town transfer rumours: Potters in pole position to land Hatters target, Blackburn consider move for ex-Fulham striker

Luton Town have played their final match before Christmas.

By Molly Burke
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 9:16 am

The Hatters haven’t played in the Championship since their 1-1 draw with Fulham earlier this month after their trip to Reading was postponed due to Covid-19.

This means the team has a two week break during the Christmas period before they host Bristol City on Boxing Day.

Nathan Jones’ side will end 2021 with a trip to Swansea before they kick off the new year against Coventry City.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Hull City target Serie A talent

Hull City are considering a January move for AS Roma defender Bryan Reynolds. The 20-year-old is highly regarded at the Italian club but has only played one league game this season. (Football League World)

Photo: Gabriele Maltinti

Photo Sales

2. Everton plot £20m move for Forest starlet

Everton are reportedly plotting a £20 million move for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson in January. West Ham, Newcastle United and Tottenham are also interested. (Daily Mail)

Photo: Michael Steele

Photo Sales

3. West Brom closing in on Barnsley attacker

West Brom are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow. The 27-year-old scored 13 Championship goals under Valerien Ismael last season. (Football Insider)

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

4. Middlesbrough in tussle for St Mirren star

Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath in January, however Hibernian, Aberdeen, Hearts and Dundee United are all reportedly monitoring the 25-year-old. (Football League World)

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales
BlackburnCovid-19ReadingSwansea
Next Page
Page 1 of 3