The Hatters haven’t played in the Championship since their 1-1 draw with Fulham earlier this month after their trip to Reading was postponed due to Covid-19.
This means the team has a two week break during the Christmas period before they host Bristol City on Boxing Day.
Nathan Jones’ side will end 2021 with a trip to Swansea before they kick off the new year against Coventry City.
Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...
1. Hull City target Serie A talent
Hull City are considering a January move for AS Roma defender Bryan Reynolds. The 20-year-old is highly regarded at the Italian club but has only played one league game this season. (Football League World)
Photo: Gabriele Maltinti
2. Everton plot £20m move for Forest starlet
Everton are reportedly plotting a £20 million move for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson in January. West Ham, Newcastle United and Tottenham are also interested. (Daily Mail)
Photo: Michael Steele
3. West Brom closing in on Barnsley attacker
West Brom are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow. The 27-year-old scored 13 Championship goals under Valerien Ismael last season. (Football Insider)
Photo: George Wood
4. Middlesbrough in tussle for St Mirren star
Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath in January, however Hibernian, Aberdeen, Hearts and Dundee United are all reportedly monitoring the 25-year-old. (Football League World)
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group