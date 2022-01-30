30th January 2022 - Championship rumours

Luton Town transfer rumours: West Brom keeper to join Hatters, Aberdeen eye Blackburn Rovers ace

Luton Town held Blackburn Rovers to a 0-0 stalemate yesterday.

By Molly Burke
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 10:47 am

The Hatters claimed a point off high-flying Blackburn Rovers, who were hoping to narrow the gap on themselves and leaders Fulham.

Luton now sit 10th in the Championship and will face Swansea City next weekend, where they can potentially leapfrog Coventry City in the table.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Blades striker to make Italy move

Sheffield United's Lys Mousset is set to join Serie A side Salernitana before Monday's deadline. The Italian are rock bottom of the league - eight points from safety. (Sky Sports)

Photo: George Wood

2. Aberdeen eye Blackburn ace

Aberdeen are considering a loan move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder, Jacob Davenport. The 23-year-old joined the Championship club from Mancehster City in 2018. (The Press and Journal)

Photo: Alex Davidson

3. Spurs consider Boro swoop

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering deadline day moves for Brighton's Yves Bissouma and Middlesbrough's Djed Spence. The right-back's impressive season on-loan with Nottingham Forest has attracted plenty of Premier League interest. (Mirror)

Photo: DANIEL LEAL

4. Barnsley enter race for Ipswich Town youngster

Barnsley have joined Hull City and Cardiff City in the race to sign Ipswich Town teenager, Tyreece Simpson. The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Swindon Town, scoring 11 goals in 30 matches. (Football League World)

Photo: Catherine Ivill

West BromSwansea CityBlackburn RoversAberdeen
