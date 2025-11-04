Luton Town travel to Fleetwood in FA Cup second round

Hatters on the road with Cod Army trip

Luton Town will travel to League Two side Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup second round after the draw was made yesterday evening.

The Hatters last trip to the Cod Army was back in February 2019 when the two teams were both in League One, as George Moncur hammered in a free kick just before the break, with Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu making it 2-0 moments into the second period, Paddy Madden netting a last minute consolation for the host.

Prior to that, Town's other two trips were both in non-league, as Luton won 2-0 in April 2012 thanks to Nathan Pond's own goal and Andre Gray's strike. The season before Luton were comfortable too, triumphing 3-0, as Matthew Barnes-Homer, Claude Gnakpa and Tom Craddock all hit the net. This term the Cod Army, managed by Pete Wild, are in excellent form, having won four out of their last five games, as they defeated Barnet 2-1 in the FA Cup first round at the weekend, Zech Medley and Harrison Holgate on target.

Luton will head to Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup second round - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

A club statement on Luton’s official website said: “The Hatters have been drawn away to Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Emirates FA Cup. The tie will be played at Highbury Stadium around the weekend of Saturday 6th December 2025. Further details, including confirmation of date, kick-off time and ticket details will follow in due course.”

Full second round draw: Accrington Stanley v Mansfield Town; Blackpool v Carlisle United; Boreham Wood v Newport County; Brackley Town v Burton Albion; Chelmsford City v Weston-super-Mare; Cheltenham Town v Buxton; Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers; Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers; Fleetwood Town v Luton Town; Gateshead v Walsall; Grimsby Town v Wealdstone; MK Dons v Oldham Athletic; Peterborough United v Barnsley; Port Vale v Bristol Rovers; Salford City v Leyton Orient; Slough Town v Macclesfield; Stockport County v Cambridge United; Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town; Swindon Town v Bolton Wanderers; Wigan Athletic v Barrow.