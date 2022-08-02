Luton Town trio are called up to Ireland U19s training camp

Hatters youngster Ed McJannet in action for the Republic of Ireland U19s

Luton Town trio Ed McJannet, Daniel Idiakhoa and Jacob Cowler have all been called up to the Republic of Ireland U19 squad for a three-day training camp in Loughborough.

Head coach Tom Mohan has called up 30 players to assess his options for the UEFA European Under-19 Championships qualifiers that sees Ireland head to Wales in September where they will face Hungary, Wales and Gibraltar in round one of qualifications.

McJannet has already made six appearances for his country at that level, most recently featuring in the 4-0 win against Armenia in March, while it is a first call for both goalkeeper Cowler and midfielder Idiakhoa, the latter only recently joining the Hatters’ Development squad from Newport Pagnell Town.

The camp will build on a double-header of friendlies played against Iceland in Pinatar in June and a number of home based assessment days that have already been held.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Reece Byrne (Bohemians), Jacob Cowler (Luton Town), Noah Jauny (Stades Brestois), Owen Mason (Mansfield Town).

Defenders: Samuel Aladesanusi (Kerry FC), Billy Brooks (Lincoln City), John Clarke (Reading), Darragh Dunne (St Patrick’s Athletic), James Golding (Oxford United), Liam McAlinney (Leicester City), Harry Nevin (Preston North End), Aaron O’Reilly (Aston Villa), Justin Osagie (Celtic), John Ryan (UCD), Harvey Warren (Waterford), Eric Yoro (Bolton Wanderers).

Midfielders: Frankie Dean (Burnley), Daniel Idiakhoa (Luton Town), Ronan Arjun Maher (Walsall), Mikey McCullagh (Galway United), Ed McJannett (Luton Town), James McManus (Bohemians), Harry Vaughan (Oldham Athletic).