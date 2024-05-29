Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New deals for Kayibanda and Lorentzen-Jones

Two of Luton Town’s U18s second-year scholars, Claude Kayibanda and Jack Lorentzen-Jones, have both signed professional contracts with the club.

Kayibanda, 18, joined the Hatters at U13 level, with the centre-half playing for the U18s in the FA Youth Cup this season as Town lost 2-0 to Swindon Town U18s in the third round of the competition. The defender also featured for the U21s as well, involved in the 2-1 victory at Fulham U21s, finding the net as Luton’s youngsters beat Norwich City 3-1 as well.

Attacking midfielder Lorentzen-Jones, 17, who signed for Luton aged seven, also played in the cup loss to Swindon and the U21s too, while right back Tyrell Giwa’s scholarship, a player that joined as an U12, has seen his scholarship extended for a third year.

Christian Chigozie has been offered new scholarship terms with the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith

The club have also offered nine of their U16s first-year scholarships as well, including Christian Chigozie, who was named on the bench for the first team in the Premier League at both Arsenal and Manchester City this season, plus Archie Shepherd, Benedict Benagr, Charlie Booth, Harry Fox, Kyron Roberts-Edema, Leon Routh, Lucas Thomas and Samuel Hincapie Alfonso.