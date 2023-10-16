Luton Town U21s aiming to bounce back from Leeds defeat against Northampton
Development squad in action on Tuesday
By Mike Simmonds
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Luton Town's U21 squad are in action on Tuesday afternoon as they host Northampton Town at Hitchin Town’s Top Field Stadium.
The Hatters, managed by U21s lead coach Adrian Forbes, are looking to quickly put the disappointment of last week's 4-1 Premier League Cup defeat at Leeds United behind them as they return to action in Hertfordshire, with the game kicking off at 1pm.
Tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking the link here.
Prices
Adult: £5; Concession (60-79) £3; 13-18: £2; U13 (with adult): £1.