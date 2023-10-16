Luton Town U21s aiming to bounce back from Leeds defeat against Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Luton Town's U21 squad are in action on Tuesday afternoon as they host Northampton Town at Hitchin Town’s Top Field Stadium.

The Hatters, managed by U21s lead coach Adrian Forbes, are looking to quickly put the disappointment of last week's 4-1 Premier League Cup defeat at Leeds United behind them as they return to action in Hertfordshire, with the game kicking off at 1pm.