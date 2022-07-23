Luton Town unveil new home kit

Harry Cornick in Luton's new home shirt

Luton Town have unveiled their new home kit for the 2022-23 season, while wearing it for the first time in this afternoon’s pre-season friendly against West Ham United.

A statement on the club website said on the retro strip: “Created alongside club supplier Umbro, Luton have gone back in time to take inspiration from the much-adored kit of 1989/90 to bring a new, unique design to life.

“This season’s home shirt features a gradient diagonal design with Utilita front and centre as the main sponsor, complimented by navy shorts and orange socks to complete the stunning new look.”

The shirts are priced at £55 in adult men’s and women’s sizes and £29 for juniors.

Diamond Season Card holders will continue to benefit from 50 per cent off one shirt (claimed in store at Park Street or the Stadium Shop) and can pick up their voucher from the ticket office any time from now.

Season Card holders will also receive a 10 per cent discount on shop products.

Yesterday, the Hatters confirmed they were extending their partnership with Utilita Energy, ensuring they will feature on the front of the first team and retail home shirts, as well as the back of the away and third shirts.

Town’s commercial director Chris Bell said: “I’m delighted to extend this partnership.

"We have worked closely with the Utilita team over the past few seasons to support their fantastic efforts in the community.

“We will continue to develop this relationship moving forward in a very exciting period for Luton Town Football Club.

“We will jointly promote Utilita’s education and energy cost savings messages while providing memorable experiences for our community and supporters.”

Utilita's chief marketing officer Jem Maidment added: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Luton and look forward to building on what we have already achieved together.

“Last season was incredible for the club and attracted the eyes of the footballing world.

"Although the season ended in play-off heartbreak, it was nothing short of an exceptional campaign.

“We will support the club to build on this next term and are rooting for promotion to the Premier League.

“We are proud to back clubs across the UK who share the same aspirations and values as ourselves, and Luton fit that profile perfectly.”

Finally, Town have also announced Toureen Group as back of the home shirt sponsor from the start of the 2022-23 season as part of a three-year agreement.

The Harrow-based business is an award-winning construction firm founded 30 years ago with a strong presence in Luton that deliver high quality projects nationwide, specialising in design and build projects, reinforced concrete frames, groundworks, demolition, basement construction, and various retail projects.

Bell said: “After meeting Toureen’s founder Denis Nolan and hearing about their plans for the future it was clear that LTFC and Toureen Group share the same family values and ambitious mindset.

“Toureen Group have a large workforce in and around Luton, and we look forward to proudly wearing their logo on our home shirts and welcoming them to our ever-growing family of partners and sponsors.

"We look forward to helping this relationship grow and develop over the coming years."

Toureen Group's chairman Denis Nolan added: "We are big supporters of Luton Town at Toureen, so when the opportunity arose to sponsor the home shirt we jumped at the chance.

"Luton Town and Toureen share the same values and passion to succeed.